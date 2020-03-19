Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $955.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,760,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $955,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $46.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

