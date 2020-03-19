Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.60% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,222,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

