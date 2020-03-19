Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $818,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

NYSE:BABA opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.