Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.98% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,592,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

