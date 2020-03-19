Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,797,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,610,829 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of AT&T worth $2,610,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

