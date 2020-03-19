Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,441,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 542,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Medtronic worth $1,865,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

