Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,827,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 7.6% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $464,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

NYSE BK traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 7,907,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.