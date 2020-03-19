Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1,934.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,146,774 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $60,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,948,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 4,124,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,114. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

