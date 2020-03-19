Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,100,777 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Philip Morris International worth $1,561,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 657,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after buying an additional 340,241 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

