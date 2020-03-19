Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 550,844 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of 3M worth $1,061,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.54. 3M Co has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

