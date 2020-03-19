Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of ConocoPhillips worth $845,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

NYSE COP opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

