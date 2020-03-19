Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,217,832 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,217,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Texas Instruments worth $1,418,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

