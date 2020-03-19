Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,456 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,978,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.86% of Stryker worth $1,465,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $126.05 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

