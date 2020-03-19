Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,031,605 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,311,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,031,605 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Verizon Communications worth $2,597,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,734,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878,751 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

