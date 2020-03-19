Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 340,461 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,782,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Broadcom worth $1,195,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Broadcom by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,930,000 after acquiring an additional 89,517 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 353,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.28 and a 200-day moving average of $298.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

