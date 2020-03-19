Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 457,997 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999,935 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 457,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Boeing worth $1,303,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.04.

Boeing stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.31. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

