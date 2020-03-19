Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 610,525 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,206,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 610,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of American Express worth $772,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $121.10. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

