Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 931,582 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,078,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 931,582 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Intel worth $2,279,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Intel stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

