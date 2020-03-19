Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

BNS stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,603,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,814,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,245,000 after acquiring an additional 292,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $776,885,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,399,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

