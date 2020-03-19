Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,413,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $188,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,603,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,383,000 after buying an additional 141,725 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,804 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after purchasing an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,737,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

BNS stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 965,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,553. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

