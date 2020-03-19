Bank7 Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.57. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSVN. TheStreet downgraded Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

