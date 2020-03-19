BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 624.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.48% of BankUnited worth $51,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 378,358 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 199,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

