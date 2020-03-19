Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Baozun updated its Q1 2020

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 48,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,465. Baozun has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 2.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

