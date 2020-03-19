Barclays Cuts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDSA. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,133.30 ($28.06).

Shares of LON RDSA traded up GBX 49.80 ($0.66) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,020.60 ($13.43). 24,068,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,733.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

