Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price (down from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,250.71 ($42.76).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 200.50 ($2.64) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,400.50 ($31.58). 8,332,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,890.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders have bought a total of 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.