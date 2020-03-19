Barclays Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to “Equal Weight”

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNFI. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $536.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 16,599.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,963 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,701,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,588,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,419 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.