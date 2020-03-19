Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 729 ($9.59) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 861 ($11.33). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.67% from the stock’s current price.

BDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 813.42 ($10.70).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 370.67 ($4.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 758.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 702.53. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

