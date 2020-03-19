Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $198.76 million and approximately $75.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002219 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, Zebpay and ABCC. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02516852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,438,404,748 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDCM, Huobi, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Mercatox, GOPAX, Koinex, Zebpay, DDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Liqui, ChaoEX, BitBay, CPDAX, Kyber Network, Upbit, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Bancor Network, WazirX, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.