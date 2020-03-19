Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Baxter International from to in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

