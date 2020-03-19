Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.17 ($94.38).

Several analysts have issued reports on BAYN shares. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of BAYN traded up €1.71 ($1.99) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €49.82 ($57.92). The stock had a trading volume of 8,126,160 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.00. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

