Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAMXF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Commerzbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

