Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.25. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTE. National Bank Financial lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.73.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down C$272,059.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,961,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.