Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.73.

Baytex Energy stock traded down C$272,059.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,961,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,104. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

