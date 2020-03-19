Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTE. Raymond James lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.73.

TSE:BTE traded down C$272,059.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,961,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,104. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

