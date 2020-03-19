Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.73.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE traded down C$272,059.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,961,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.60.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.