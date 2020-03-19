Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Achieves $74,474.86

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $74,474.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,333,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,479 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

