Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

