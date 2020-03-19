BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $183,678.37 and approximately $18.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,434,451,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

