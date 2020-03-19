Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €109.63 ($127.47).

BC8 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of BC8 opened at €82.10 ($95.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 52 week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

