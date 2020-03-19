Bela (BELA) Market Cap Achieves $35,508.09

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Bela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. Bela has a total market capitalization of $35,508.09 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00640231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,835,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,289,196 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

