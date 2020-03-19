Beldex Price Hits $0.0530 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Beldex has a total market cap of $51.96 million and approximately $226,136.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00086977 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000096 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004339 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.