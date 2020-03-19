Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Bellway (LON:BWY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,180 ($54.99) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,801 ($63.15). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($60.77) target price (up from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,253.50 ($55.95).

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY opened at GBX 1,905.50 ($25.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,767.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,529.63. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.