Benchmark Lowers Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $47.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSXMA. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 5,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,033. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

