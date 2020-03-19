Benchmark Trims Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCOM. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. 1,508,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

