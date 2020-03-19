Bennett S. Lebow Sells 50,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bennett S. Lebow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00.

VGR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 2,566,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,069. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

