Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.11% from the stock’s previous close.

DRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 2,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $89,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,360 shares of company stock worth $1,900,101 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.