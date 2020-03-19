Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $246.67 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.17. The company has a market cap of $1,106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

