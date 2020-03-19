BERNcash Hits Market Cap of $17,211.51 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $17,211.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BERNcash has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BERNcash Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

