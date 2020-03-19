Bezop Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,103.81 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Bezop token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and CoinBene. During the last week, Bezop has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $122,103.81 and $989.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.02506846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00198384 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

