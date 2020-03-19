BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BGCP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,889. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

